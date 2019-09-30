Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holding by $7.17 Million; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Declined While Premier Asset Managment Cut Its Position by $313,310

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 132,770 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, down from 136,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 1.45M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 193,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 4.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.20 million, up from 4.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 463,118 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimbell Rty Partners Lp by 3.28M shares to 716,200 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 286,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58M for 16.83 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 27,482 shares to 54,560 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).