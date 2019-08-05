Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding; FORTUM CORPORATION FINLAND ORDINARY SH (FOJCF) Shorts Down By 18.24%

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 0.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 31,728 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 3.87M shares with $234.52 million value, up from 3.84 million last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $14.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 411,550 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited

FORTUM CORPORATION FINLAND ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:FOJCF) had a decrease of 18.24% in short interest. FOJCF’s SI was 859,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.24% from 1.05 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 8597 days are for FORTUM CORPORATION FINLAND ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:FOJCF)’s short sellers to cover FOJCF’s short positions. It closed at $22.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank owns 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 31,213 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 0.31% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reported 14,390 shares stake. Welch Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,902 shares. Alps Advsrs invested 6.27% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs LP holds 3.35% or 3.87M shares in its portfolio. Botty Investors Lc stated it has 14,506 shares. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Ltd Com has invested 4.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Conning holds 210,493 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 8,486 are held by New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 9,883 shares. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 1.89% or 778,836 shares. Northeast accumulated 0.03% or 6,753 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 4,300 are held by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg given on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) stake by 723,900 shares to 863,485 valued at $28.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 618,534 shares and now owns 20.35 million shares. Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) was reduced too.

Forum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat; and provision of energy-related expert services primarily in the Nordic countries, the Russian Federation, Poland, and the Baltic Rim area. The company has market cap of $20.55 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Generation, City Solutions, and Russia. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. It engages in the nuclear, hydro, and thermal power production; portfolio management and trading; industrial intelligence and nuclear services; heat and power production; heat and cooling; recycled materials; district heating; electricity sale; and waste treatment businesses.