Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Transcanada (TRP) Holding by $62.13 Million; Shares Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Payden & Rygel Has Increased by $706,800 Its Stake

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 416,900 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.78M, up from 404,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.91. About 4.93M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – KPBS News: BREAKING: President #Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm on national security; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.04 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 1.01M shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 117,857 shares to 935,173 shares, valued at $63.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 128,600 shares to 13,330 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.