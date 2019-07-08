Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $1.90 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Lowered by $2.74 Million Its Position

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 23,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.37 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 13.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 31,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.52M, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 719,841 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 618,534 shares to 20.35 million shares, valued at $584.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 1.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 16,409 shares to 655,419 shares, valued at $49.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 83,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

