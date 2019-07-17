Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) by $6.56 Million as Shares Rose; Oak Associates LTD Raised Stake in Western Digital Corp. (WDC) by $960,000

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp. (WDC) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,520 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, up from 199,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 11.35 million shares traded or 74.57% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 160,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.87 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.42M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 85,371 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 05/03/2018 – Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE PARTNERS BOOSTS 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT VIEW; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.41M shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $129.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 290,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CQP’s profit will be $280.73M for 18.88 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Com invested in 0.28% or 268,250 shares. Ipg Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 429,665 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 308,695 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maplelane Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.3% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hartford Invest invested in 0.07% or 52,961 shares. Alphamark Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 200 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 1.39 million shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 41,604 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 38 shares. Covington Cap Management stated it has 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Prelude Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). The United Kingdom-based Herald Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Raymond James Finance Serv Advisors reported 64,471 shares stake. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 442 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Limited Partnership accumulated 25,854 shares.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,420 shares to 1,740 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,373 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A.

