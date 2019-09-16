Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding by $19.88 Million; As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, White Pine Investment Co Raised by $415,734 Its Position

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 710,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 26.05M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $751.92 million, down from 26.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.36M shares traded or 51.85% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fulton State Bank Na accumulated 163,158 shares. South State Corp holds 183,554 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.95% or 382,206 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.38% or 417,351 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com holds 3,434 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 114,263 shares. Regents Of The University Of California invested 2.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.03% or 9,446 shares. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 48,711 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, Texas-based fund reported 2.43M shares. Payden And Rygel owns 473,600 shares. 40,688 were reported by Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd Com. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 47,500 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $46.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Energy Mlp Total Rtrnf (JMF) by 105,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen All Cap Ene Mlp Oppo (JMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Bartlett Communication Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Caprock Gp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Nwq Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.25 million shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 5.19 million shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Blair William & Company Il stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hm Payson has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 33,914 shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Company invested in 1.69M shares or 1.01% of the stock. Grand Jean Capital Management, California-based fund reported 536,954 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Boston Prns has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bbr Prtn Llc holds 0.06% or 12,800 shares. Ironsides Asset Lc stated it has 0.25% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Pinnacle Associates accumulated 170,834 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Veritable LP holds 0.31% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 537,705 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.46 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.