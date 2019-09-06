Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Holding By $6.56 Million; PALADIN ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES (PALAF) Sellers Decreased By 8.43% Their Shorts

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 160,081 shares as Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.87M shares with $120.42M value, down from 3.03M last quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners Lp now has $21.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $2.20 – $2.30; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Net $335M; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE FINANCING FOR CORPUS CHRISTI LIQUEFACTION; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING

PALADIN ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PALAF) had a decrease of 8.43% in short interest. PALAF’s SI was 2.81M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.43% from 3.07M shares previously. With 203,400 avg volume, 14 days are for PALADIN ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PALAF)’s short sellers to cover PALAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1004. About 17,910 shares traded. Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CQP’s profit will be $280.72 million for 19.40 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 31,728 shares to 3.87 million valued at $234.52M in 2019Q1.

