Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake as Stock Price Declined; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Maintained by 10-15 Associates Inc

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 203,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.29M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 962,849 shares traded or 35.23% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 102,995 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64M, up from 97,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 3.56 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $223.93 million for 7.55 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 7,785 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 2,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Run Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.39% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Pnc Fincl Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 113,420 shares. Estabrook owns 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1,600 shares. Invesco has invested 0.1% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 234,512 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Conning Inc reported 0.05% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 5,438 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Llc reported 6,500 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 52,053 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 144,099 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cincinnati Commerce has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Apollo Management Hldgs LP holds 80,000 shares.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 280,500 shares to 20.63M shares, valued at $578.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen All Cap Ene Mlp Oppo (JMLP) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,460 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corporation. Laffer accumulated 6,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Omers Administration has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Coe Mngmt stated it has 13,124 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 90,299 shares. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated invested in 214,500 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,286 shares. Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And Trust Com reported 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 122,069 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Com reported 638 shares. 34,286 are held by Murphy Cap Mgmt. Tcw Grp, California-based fund reported 601,381 shares. Arcadia Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,730 shares. Moreover, Ar Asset Management has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dubuque Financial Bank Tru has invested 0.83% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).