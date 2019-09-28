Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Stock Price Were Volatile While Tradewinds Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $617,000

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 92.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 61,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,677 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51,000, down from 66,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $494.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 38,686 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 203,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.29M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 608,625 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11 million and $244.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 247,735 shares to 266,345 shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 6,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 466,670 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 11,405 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Heronetta Management LP holds 3.15% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 116,462 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp has 150,725 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 61,933 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 15,907 shares stake. Hightower Limited Liability holds 145,978 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Creative Planning accumulated 9,200 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 7,595 shares. Gam Ag owns 8,058 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc invested in 5,438 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.95% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.98 million for 7.55 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 193,700 shares to 4.39 million shares, valued at $163.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Energy Infrastrctr (FIF).