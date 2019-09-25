Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cut Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Stake; Hyatt Hotels (H) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hyatt Hotels has $9100 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 9.40% above currents $74.34 stock price. Hyatt Hotels had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of H in report on Thursday, May 2 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. See Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) latest ratings:

19/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Upgrade

06/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $73.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $80.0000 Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) stake by 37.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 421,505 shares as Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP)’s stock declined 7.14%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 697,390 shares with $7.88M value, down from 1.12 million last quarter. Golar Lng Partners Lp now has $685.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 145,420 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Barclays Bk Plc stake by 599,800 shares to 935,100 valued at $24.31 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Salient Midstream & Mlp Fd (SMM) stake by 86,300 shares and now owns 126,300 shares. Nuveen All Cap Ene Mlp Oppo (JMLP) was raised too.

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golar LNG misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 21, 2019 : HD, TJX, AZO, KSS, EV, MNRO, SFL, DY, CAAP, GMLP, ITRN, JCP – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 37.84 million shares or 0.73% more from 37.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.58% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, a New York-based fund reported 960 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd reported 4,615 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.12% or 726,188 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company owns 12,877 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 180,461 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.08% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 141,921 shares. 6,455 were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. 4.58M were accumulated by Select Equity Group Lp. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has invested 0.12% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Oppenheimer Asset, a New York-based fund reported 16,488 shares. Lpl Lc has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 267,692 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust invested in 4,553 shares or 0% of the stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to full and select service hotels, resorts, and residential and other properties. The company has market cap of $7.73 billion. It operates in four divisions: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. It has a 18.94 P/E ratio. The firm operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Hyatt Gold Passport, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks.

The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $74.34. About 526,203 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 25/05/2018 – First Hotel within the Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Open in China; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Exits Position in Hyatt; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 33C; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 – Easter at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 16/04/2018 – After extensive renovations, Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils newly renovated guestrooms and suites designed to maximize the panoramic city vistas; 21/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Announces Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hyatt Hotels lifts capital return target – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hyatt Hotels on watch after Goldman Sachs bump – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “H.B. Fuller Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hyatt Hotels sells Atlanta’s storied Hyatt Regency, city’s second-largest hotel – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.