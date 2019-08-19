Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cut Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Stake by $975,800; Gruss & Co Boosted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.55. About 5.06M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The hedge fund held 113,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 137,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 34,035 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 47,300 shares to 52,200 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 367,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Benefits From Strong Sectoral Tailwind Of Global Infrastructure Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2018 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 1 Stock Youâ€™ve Been Overlooking for Your Roth IRA – The Motley Fool” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Wants You to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.