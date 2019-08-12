Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosted Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Holding; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Increased Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Stake

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP) stake by 29.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 547,500 shares as Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.38M shares with $45.12 million value, up from 1.83M last quarter. Knot Offshore Partners Lp now has $603.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 22,739 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS RELATIVELY CLOSE TO A SUSTAINED ADJUSTMENT IN THE PATH OF INFLATION; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF BASEL III IS `KEY’ FOR GLOBAL BANKS; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SEES NO MATERIAL RISKS TO FIN STABILITY FROM CRYPTO-ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – ECB’s Knot Urges QE End to Help Wean World Economy Off Stimulus; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS l HAVE HIGH DEGREE OF CONFIDENCE THAT INFLATION WILL PICK UP AND AT SOME POINT REACH TARGET; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NO MATERIAL RISK TO FINANCIAL STABILITY FROM CRYPTOTOKENS; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NORMALISATION WILL BE GRADUAL AND SLOW; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NOT CONCERNED BY SOFTNESS IN RECENT ECONOMIC INDICATORS; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS MARKET EXPECTATIONS AND ECB VIEWS ON NORMALISATION CONVERGING; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) stake by 7.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 61,663 shares as Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 872,128 shares with $158.91M value, up from 810,465 last quarter. Simon Property Group Inc now has $47.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $153.31. About 512,657 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 8,480 shares to 144,745 valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 92,708 shares and now owns 1.49 million shares. Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, February 25 to “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Registered Advisor invested in 2,030 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 33,411 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.07% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Davenport Lc stated it has 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.15% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service owns 4,846 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 447,066 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc reported 79,897 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 729,842 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 3 shares. Bluefin Trading Llc accumulated 19,160 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.22% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 94,801 shares. Stratos Wealth invested in 0.01% or 1,189 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs accumulated 0.75% or 62,032 shares.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 448,545 shares to 9.46M valued at $189.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) stake by 1.44M shares and now owns 904,616 shares. Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) was reduced too.

