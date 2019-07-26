Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosted Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Increased By $579,150 Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 802.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 7.27 million shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 8.18 million shares with $104.53M value, up from 906,700 last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $4.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 1.55 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 21,450 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 1.17M shares with $32.23 million value, up from 1.15M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $287.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 22.09M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt reported 3,338 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,141 shares. 396,079 are owned by Maryland Cap Mngmt. Teewinot Capital Advisers Lc holds 10.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.14 million shares. Wesbanco Bancorp owns 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 64,475 shares. American Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.97% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 217,100 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc holds 3.58% or 1.07M shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.24 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,705 are held by Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability. Legacy Capital Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 1.17% or 90,799 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt owns 1.07 million shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Excalibur Management Corporation reported 30,934 shares stake. Blair William & Com Il holds 0.27% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. 1.17M were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 6,600 shares to 95,835 valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 23,692 shares and now owns 496,139 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Altus Midstream Co stake by 627,314 shares to 14.76M valued at $87.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 618,534 shares and now owns 20.35M shares. Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) was reduced too.