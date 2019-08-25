Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Were Volatile While Weiss Asset Management LP Increased Its Holding; Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) Shareholder Thomas White International LTD Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 416,592 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 126,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The institutional investor held 271 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 126,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Companhia De Sanemento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 1.94 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 26,026 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 58,439 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 25,671 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 694,396 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cambridge Invest Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 79,714 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 194,410 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 73,421 shares. Cibc Ww Inc holds 0% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 327,346 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 808 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 152,437 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 30,450 shares to 22,830 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,858 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Merger Corp.