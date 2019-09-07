Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Value Were Volatile While Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped by $1.62 Million Its Position; Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stock Declined While Stevens Capital Management LP Cut Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 374,761 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 41.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 10,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The hedge fund held 15,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 26,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 347,122 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). 4.66M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Ameriprise Fin Inc has 279,687 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 271,800 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 20 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 1,198 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 1,813 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd Co owns 9,647 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% or 9,340 shares. 94,849 were reported by Sei Investments Company. Cordasco Net has invested 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Stanley reported 0.24% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 30,988 shares to 47,506 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 20,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $66.70M for 13.94 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) by 56,754 shares to 12,286 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 341,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,484 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Dynamic Cr Allocation F (ARDC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $633,200 was bought by Baker James C. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc invested in 983,946 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc stated it has 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Schnieders Capital Mngmt holds 0.84% or 122,192 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth reported 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sfe Investment Counsel holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 318,036 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Com owns 0.09% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 359,077 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 5,753 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0.25% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 50,377 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 33,467 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 180,215 shares. Signature Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 814,789 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings.

