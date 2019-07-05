Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Value Rose While Rivernorth Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Position Has Increased by Cadence Bank Na

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 381,567 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.86 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 408,124 shares to 702,819 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 276,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore And, Missouri-based fund reported 10,557 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Pinnacle Financial has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Addison Co invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bankshares Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Da Davidson And Company accumulated 99,516 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 1,000 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.07% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cls Investments Ltd accumulated 289,536 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.04M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co owns 373,226 shares. Bard Assocs holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 24,850 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 327,346 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $305,234.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability stated it has 8,935 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited owns 102,919 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Ma invested in 0.37% or 7.08 million shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt accumulated 183,521 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 13,180 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whitnell Company stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited holds 0.14% or 176,625 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.98% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ipswich Inv Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,263 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 14,499 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 134,717 shares stake. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp reported 55,785 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.16% or 11,338 shares in its portfolio. Milestone Grp Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2,336 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.