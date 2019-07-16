Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Price Rose While Wunderlich Securities Has Lowered Stake by $456,688; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Declined While White Pine Investment Co Has Increased Position by $1.30 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 3.22 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT FRIDAY; 17/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK Snags Former Southwest Airlines Exec For Chief Operating Officer Role; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: 1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage, NTSB confirm; 02/05/2018 – Western Mass News: BREAKING: Emergency landing made by Southwest Airlines flight today due to broken window; 18/04/2018 – Fan Blade, Engine Cover Are Factors in Southwest Flight 1380 Engine Failure; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 2.4 PERCENT TO 13.8 BLN IN MARCH 2018; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 540,489 shares traded or 42.71% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ser Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 44,709 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,059 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 160,385 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Amarillo Comml Bank accumulated 19,983 shares. Haverford Tru Company owns 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 20,796 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 9,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa accumulated 142,302 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Lc has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% or 3.68 million shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 0% or 84 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has 50,405 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 28,867 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gam Holdg Ag owns 9,237 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hap Trading Lc holds 0.09% or 18,658 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 of the Best ETFs for Investors Betting on a Value Rebound – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Southwest Brings ‘Finfare’ Of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week To The Sky With Onboard Pre-Premiere Episode – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Only 5 major Texas companies join legal brief favoring LGBT rights – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Lowers ASM Growth Guidance – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best Of Breed: Southwest Airlines Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Covington holds 2,500 shares. Whitnell And Company reported 258,544 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0% or 808 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 448,321 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 5,753 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corp has 3,000 shares. 290 were accumulated by Corp. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors invested in 0.02% or 364,468 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 10,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 10,000 were accumulated by Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 1.04 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0.74% or 125,956 shares. Hl Ltd Liability Co invested in 359,077 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Closed-End Funds: 12 Funds In The 10%+ Yield Club At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quick Notes On Tortoise MLP Fund’s Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Announces Recent Promotions NYSE:KYN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 12, 2018.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.