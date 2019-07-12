Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Price Rose While Twele Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $3.86 Million; Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Price Declined While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered by $930,090 Its Position

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 297,849 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 31,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,609 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, down from 236,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 43,685 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 0.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC – PLANS TO UTILIZE EXISTING CASH ON HAND TO FUND ASR PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L, worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $33,200 activity.

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 38.24% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.68 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.85M for 23.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.