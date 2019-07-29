Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake Lifted by Weiss Asset Management Lp; Smead Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $2.20 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 117,557 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 81,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.06 million, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 15.43 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 25/04/2018 – BOFA: STOCKHOLDER INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR PROPOSAL DID NOT PASS; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rathbone Brothers Public Lc invested in 173,138 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guardian Management holds 142,063 shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Amp Investors Limited owns 3.81M shares. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,926 shares. Hudson Valley Adv reported 139,583 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability Corp owns 120,494 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 2.53 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Steadfast Cap Limited Partnership holds 8.13 million shares or 3.53% of its portfolio. Aldebaran reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 364,795 shares. Webster Bank N A owns 267,433 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb Williams has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45B for 11.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: Next Stop $25 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Warren Buffett Is Now Betting $29 Billion on This Bank Stock — Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 117,003 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). L S holds 75,238 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 48,100 shares. The New York-based Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Coe Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.46% or 24,825 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt has 4,935 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The Pennsylvania-based Addison Capital Co has invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Glenmede Trust Na holds 11,693 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Co invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,634 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel reported 43,769 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 57,983 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR) by 29,300 shares to 190,700 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 128,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,485 shares, and cut its stake in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co.