Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake Held by Rivernorth Capital Management Llc; Ensco International (ESV) Stake Maintained by Fruth Investment Management

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 72,572 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 593,236 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08 million, up from 520,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 388,179 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Ensco International Inc (ESV) by 249.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 49,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 68,907 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587,000, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Ensco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 43.28% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $249.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Basswood Mngmt Lc holds 1,996 shares. Fruth Inv Management invested in 68,907 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Jnba Fin reported 119 shares stake. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1,000 shares. General Amer Invsts accumulated 331,250 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 503 shares stake. Adams Asset Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 47,088 shares. Robotti Robert owns 626,569 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 41,351 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.02% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 58,143 shares. Eqis Capital Management Inc stated it has 13,053 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.63% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Shah Capital Mngmt invested in 4.83% or 1.02M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 115,345 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 318 shares. Zazove Lc invested in 0.21% or 141,000 shares. Diversified Co reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Covington Mngmt owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi reported 100 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 34,124 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 1,148 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 505,695 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 24,510 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 18,618 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National Corporation has 0.04% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Twele Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 217,503 shares to 459,351 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Hgh Yld Dfndfd (HYI) by 38,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,738 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Multi (BIT).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20. 5,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L.