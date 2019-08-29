Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake Has Raised by Weiss Asset Management Lp; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Valiant Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 550,000 shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $185.57. About 9.71 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE DATA ON FACEBOOK USERS STILL CIRCULATING: CHANNEL 4; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG WRITES IN BLOG POSTING ON SOCIAL NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – Facebook to trial ads tool in Ireland ahead of abortion referendum; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Congress spars over social media filtering; companies skip hearing; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS IN STATEMENT OFFICE IS INITIATING INQUIRY INTO FACEBOOK DATA POLICIES FOLLOWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook sent a doctor from “Building 8” to secretly meet with top hospitals, including Stanford; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $633,200 were bought by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22. 5,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 70,749 shares to 548,051 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 357,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI).

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.