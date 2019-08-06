Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Trimmed Position by $456,688; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Market Valuation Rose, Jennison Associates Cut Its Stake by $361.55 Million

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 2.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6.58 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822.58 million, down from 9.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 1.61 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – For Marriott’s Hotel Rewards Members, the Wait Is Finally Over; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 147,670 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 77,520 shares to 151,025 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Communication Services Select Sector Spdra Fund.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 673,089 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $118.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 9,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.