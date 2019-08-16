Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Raised Its Stake by $1.62 Million; Tradewinds Capital Management Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.88 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 383,350 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Everett Harris & Ca invested in 564,572 shares. Moreover, Central Asset Invests And Management Holding (Hk) Ltd has 1.93% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,260 shares. Lincoln Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,267 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Com accumulated 235 shares. Chemung Canal Tru has 70,626 shares. Capital Guardian Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 58,739 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 15,633 are owned by Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corporation. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 187,592 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 155,105 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Llc holds 19,655 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 150,097 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 193,657 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 33,095 shares to 24,569 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 127,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,925 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.