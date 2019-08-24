Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding; Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Wal (WMT) as Stock Value Rose

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06M shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart close to buying majority stake in Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 11/05/2018 – Buy Walmart on Dip, Says MKM — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – WALMART EXECS TO VISIT ISRAEL, WEIGH CYBER COOPERATION: GLOBES; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AS PER DEAL WITH FLIPKART, CO MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO AND OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 23/04/2018 – IBD: Walmart Seeks Even Bigger Share Of This Prized Startup In Prized Market; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 416,592 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,567 shares to 55,543 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,057 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,073 shares stake. 46,844 were accumulated by First Merchants. Athena Cap Advsrs Lc owns 3,884 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Management owns 45,122 shares. Cadence Cap Management has 65,462 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated owns 6.25M shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 26,800 shares. Westwood Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 13,276 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp invested in 0.29% or 12,477 shares. Oberweis Asset reported 2,539 shares stake. Quantum Capital Management reported 10,179 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 7,600 shares. Accredited reported 2,609 shares. Princeton Strategies Gp Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Roberts Glore Inc Il holds 0.75% or 12,204 shares in its portfolio.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 35,070 shares to 12,743 shares, valued at $153,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 28,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,571 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James And Assocs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lpl Fincl stated it has 55,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diversified Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Smith Moore Company accumulated 10,557 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 1.04M shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 25,762 shares. Whitnell Communications reported 1.6% stake. 800 are held by Sandy Spring Bank. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.05% or 484,338 shares in its portfolio. M&T State Bank accumulated 50,377 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.03% or 208,291 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).