Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position by $1.72 Million; Fpr Partners Has Increased Its Position in Antero Res (AR) by $2.11 Million as Stock Value Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 379,727 shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.86M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40M, up from 19.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 8.03 million shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares to 27.33 million shares, valued at $546.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 3.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,828 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0.01% or 8.45 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Tortoise Capital Limited Liability accumulated 948,957 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 138,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 53,550 shares. 3.43 million were reported by Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability. Stifel Fincl stated it has 987,268 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct stated it has 6.85M shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Northern Corp owns 1.21 million shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 698,817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 63,450 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 253,775 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 523,679 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. 21,900 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $150,160 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. Shares for $49,946 were bought by RADY PAUL M. On Monday, June 10 the insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M. 16.09 million shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30M.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C had bought 20,000 shares worth $305,234.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr by 706,788 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,858 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.12% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.18% or 614,737 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Counsel owns 607,812 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sit Inv Assoc has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 60,000 shares. Rivernorth Capital Mgmt has invested 0.55% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 73,421 shares. Whittier Communications reported 700 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Co owns 10,346 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.4% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Peapack Gladstone reported 14,441 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 58,439 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).