Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Qci Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 323,347 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 11,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,491 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.51M, up from 201,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63 million shares traded or 86.34% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 42,973 shares to 43,347 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 6,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited stated it has 176,660 shares. 330,260 are held by Dana Invest Advsr Inc. Excalibur Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,059 shares. Accredited invested in 12,064 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 1.86M shares. Compton Ri owns 80,792 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 10,775 shares. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Segment Wealth Management Limited holds 1.13% or 52,760 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.70 million shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 52,013 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Com owns 23,007 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 1.65M are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was sold by Scher Peter. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $713,715 activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 800 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated accumulated 0% or 318 shares. Mengis Cap Management, Oregon-based fund reported 11,537 shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 18,665 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0% or 13,104 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owns 39,025 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 327,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% or 16,600 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.7% or 739,539 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 26,600 shares.

