Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Twele Capital Management Decreased Stake; Aarons (AAN) Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $2.94 Million

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 525,606 shares traded or 36.63% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 56,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72 million, down from 393,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 546,266 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. AAN’s profit will be $59.56 million for 17.94 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 75,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,180 are owned by Citadel Advisors. Castleark Lc holds 0.29% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) or 148,909 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.04% or 11,200 shares. Icon Advisers Com owns 11,700 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.05% or 9,498 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 713 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 250,003 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 35,737 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 49,018 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Company holds 44,294 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 436,544 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 7,105 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 245,000 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.14% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) or 63,264 shares.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,421 shares to 182,968 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 1,941 shares. 79,714 were reported by Cambridge Investment Rech. Mengis Capital Management Inc reported 0.1% stake. Camelot Portfolios Lc stated it has 20,097 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 1,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 10,800 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 255,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 117,003 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1,000 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 289,536 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 14,441 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 24,700 shares. Addison Capital Company invested in 0.17% or 13,823 shares. Diversified Trust holds 11,357 shares. Smith Moore holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,557 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

