Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Tctc Holdings Has Decreased Its Position by $545,200 as Stock Value Were Volatile; Pan Amer Silver (PAAS) Share Value Rose While Alps Advisors Has Increased Stake by $1.62 Million

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan Amer Silver (PAAS) by 45.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 124,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 398,874 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 274,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pan Amer Silver for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 2.84 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 34,075 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 333,955 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 368,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 467,590 shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union (NYSE:WU) by 59,353 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $38.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 16,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,707 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel (NYSE:UPS).

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,054 shares to 5,193 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,252 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 614,737 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi has 100 shares. Telemus Capital Lc accumulated 10,000 shares. 126,321 are owned by Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Company. Signature Estate & Investment Advsr Limited Liability has 1.12% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 814,789 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc reported 43,769 shares. 48,100 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Sit Inv Associate accumulated 60,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Us Fincl Bank De owns 26,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Whittier Trust reported 700 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.55% stake. Leavell Invest stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Goldman Sachs Gp has 144,965 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).