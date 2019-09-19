Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Trellus Management Company Increased Stake in Dermira (DERM) by $417,762

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 72,572 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 593,236 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08 million, up from 520,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 395,779 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 341.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 46,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 13,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 694,812 shares traded or 10.22% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 11,200 shares. 54,677 are owned by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 176,443 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 240,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 269 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na invested in 119 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura reported 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). State Common Retirement Fund holds 47,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Hightower Lc holds 0% or 12,265 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Geode Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 611,462 shares. Northern Trust holds 476,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 42,498 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 782,223 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,998 activity.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52M and $73.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 15,600 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515. 5,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Investment Grp has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kingfisher Cap Lc accumulated 129,951 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 11,320 shares. National Asset Mngmt reported 81,852 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 68,845 shares. Tctc Holdings Ltd Company has 0.29% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 350,145 shares. Bard Assoc invested 0.19% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James Na has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Carroll Inc owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1,000 shares. Cornerstone reported 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 984,194 were reported by American Financial Group. Old Savings Bank In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Investment Advsr Limited Liability invested in 2,768 shares.

