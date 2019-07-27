Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Value Rose While Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted by $1.62 Million Its Stake; As Fedex Com (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Green Square Capital Lowered Holding

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 12,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,448 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 18,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 385,918 shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 29,087 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 47,501 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.57% or 4,450 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd invested 0.77% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cambridge has invested 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 65,020 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 216,124 shares or 5.45% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt holds 2.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 152,313 shares. 4,830 were accumulated by Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Riggs Asset Managment Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 8,553 are owned by Ftb Inc. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.28% or 36,901 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 15,537 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability Corp accumulated 68,497 shares or 2% of the stock.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 266,855 shares to 294,116 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 12,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L sold $419,160 worth of stock.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hl Acquisitions Corp by 93,891 shares to 84,109 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 23.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 10,346 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement owns 39,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 1,118 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 406,486 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.84% or 122,192 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp reported 31,200 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fin, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,441 shares. 3,000 are held by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co has 21,970 shares. North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.3% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Camelot Portfolios Ltd reported 20,097 shares. Smith Moore stated it has 10,557 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corp invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

