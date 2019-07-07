Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Value Rose While Weiss Asset Management LP Has Increased Position by $1.62 Million; Palladium Partners Lifted Its Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 455,882 shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 12,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,145 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 138,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 2.19 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Capital Mgmt Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 11,537 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,941 shares. Twele Mgmt Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 22,341 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 983,946 shares. Bard Assocs Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 24,850 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 18,227 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jefferies Gru Ltd Company accumulated 65,413 shares. Ent Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 111,373 shares. First Manhattan Company stated it has 4,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Webster Bank N A has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Leavell Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 22,469 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 808 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 20,000 shares to 32,100 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hl Acquisitions Corp by 93,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,109 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Plat Pallad (SPPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 18,005 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Lc owns 0.03% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 11,382 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability owns 6,185 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dt Invest Prtnrs Llc holds 0.47% or 48,865 shares. Oakworth accumulated 2,569 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 94,832 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Eagle Global Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 8,449 shares. 3.53 million were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Stock Yards State Bank And Communications reported 10,190 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd Liability invested 0.55% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Trust Of Vermont owns 76,155 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 122,888 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.75% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 3,943 were reported by Stearns Fincl Services.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 1,776 shares to 1,222 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2c (NYSE:TM) by 4,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,945 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (VLUE).