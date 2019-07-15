Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Value Rose While Rivernorth Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Actuant (ATU) Share Value Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Boosted Holding by $1.02 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 49,162 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 42,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.90 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 20,679 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has risen 1.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 198,725 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $111.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,028 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $231,901 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability owns 0.93% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 789,472 shares. Mairs & reported 360,508 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 14,101 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Morgan Stanley invested in 233,872 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 52,581 shares. 8,230 were accumulated by Everence Cap Mgmt. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 4.31M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has 2.68M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Blackrock stated it has 8.88M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Co owns 4,549 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 22,900 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 295,867 shares to 658,037 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC) by 221,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Friday, June 28.