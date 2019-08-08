Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position Held by Weiss Asset Management Lp; As United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Holding

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 707,319 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.54 million market cap company. It closed at $9.56 lastly. It is up 3.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 1.45 million shares traded or 250.01% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 144,965 shares. Financial Serv has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Leavell Investment Incorporated holds 0.04% or 22,469 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 5,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Moore Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sfe Counsel owns 318,036 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1.04 million shares. Old Bankshares In invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Zwj Investment Counsel stated it has 0.8% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 16,419 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Hl Fincl Ltd reported 359,077 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 10,346 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C also bought $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Wednesday, May 22.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 70,749 shares to 548,051 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,858 shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.71% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Fj Cap Limited Liability Company invested 2.32% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 169,420 shares. 7,445 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 3.33 million shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Northern Corp stated it has 696,948 shares. Maryland-based Campbell And Adviser Lc has invested 0.06% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 132,223 shares in its portfolio. 2,693 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wealthcare Cap Management Lc reported 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 16,513 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Serv Gru Inc holds 0% or 166,428 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares to 466,083 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 84,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.09M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.