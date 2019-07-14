Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position Has Boosted by Weiss Asset Management Lp; Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Boosted Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $928,115 as Market Value Rose

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,832 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 12,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 341,770 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 28,200 shares to 79,571 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 357,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Plat Pallad (SPPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 17,323 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 4,672 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors owns 4,450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc accumulated 25,671 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 0.8% or 607,812 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1,148 shares. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 73,421 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northeast Finance Consultants holds 19,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, D L Carlson Investment has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,110 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 4,935 shares. Old National Bankshares In invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 152,437 shares stake. Arete Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retirement: How To Earn High Income Without The High Risk – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Closed-End Funds: 12 Funds In The 10%+ Yield Club At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buyers Strike, Market Shuts Down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Jobs Report Alters Rate-Cut Expectations, Moves Tech – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Nasdaq Futures Tumble as Broadcom Sounds the Alarm – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Stock Needs This One Thing to Return to Prominence – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Lc accumulated 16 shares. Scotia Capital reported 39,223 shares stake. Carroll Associate holds 0.05% or 3,179 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lincoln Natl owns 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,099 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Lp has invested 0.57% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.42% or 44,590 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx reported 2,351 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 117,893 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Co reported 0% stake. First Manhattan invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1,699 are owned by Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Company. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc reported 379,788 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 10,671 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company.