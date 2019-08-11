Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Were Volatile While Twele Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lifted Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding by $326,705 as Stock Rose

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 614,580 shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 27,835 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 24,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 966,401 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com holds 194,410 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Leavell Inv stated it has 22,469 shares. M Hldg Securities Inc has invested 0.04% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr Incorporated stated it has 364,468 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sit Investment has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hl Services Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kings Point Mgmt owns 55,250 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Millennium Mngmt Limited has 40,390 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs Inc invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. L S Advsrs reported 75,238 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 20,097 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 607,812 were reported by Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated. Asset Mngmt owns 614,737 shares. 17,323 were accumulated by Optimum Inv.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares to 261,770 shares, valued at $20.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 16,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 26,664 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 14,414 shares or 0% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). The Missouri-based Stifel Finance has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Thomasville Commercial Bank has 0.31% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 17,505 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Stratos Wealth Partners reported 3,812 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 23,220 are held by Mason Street. Schroder Management Grp has invested 0.14% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 6,686 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,880 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

