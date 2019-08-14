Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding Maintained by Weiss Asset Management Lp; Verition Fund Management Has Lifted Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding by $459,340; Stock Rose

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 70.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 3,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 9,360 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 1.49 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 457,203 shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 70,749 shares to 548,051 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 127,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,925 shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider Baker James C bought $633,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 16,419 shares stake. Cornerstone has 33,467 shares. B Riley Wealth Management owns 18,665 shares. Moreover, Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.55% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Creative Planning accumulated 25,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Diversified Tru Communication stated it has 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pinnacle Limited invested in 0.03% or 73,421 shares. Robinson Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 5,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 448,321 were reported by Cornerstone. 2 were accumulated by Fmr. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Cap has invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pnc Ser has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northeast Financial Consultants reported 19,000 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr stated it has 364,468 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 125,415 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mngmt owns 95,719 shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Co holds 1,960 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt stated it has 47,146 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 94 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 511,634 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.24% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Everence Cap Management holds 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 3,510 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 1,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) reported 5,230 shares. Btim holds 0.52% or 318,024 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 152,437 shares or 1% of the stock. Reliant Ltd Company holds 25,060 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 11,738 shares or 0% of the stock.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 17,466 shares to 57,534 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 22,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,433 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:RCII).

