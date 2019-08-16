Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding Has Upped by Whitnell & Co; Ecofin LTD Position in General Electric Co (GE) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 78.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 694,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 195,541 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.58B market cap company. The stock increased 7.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 126.20M shares traded or 119.33% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually; 05/03/2018 – GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst; 14/03/2018 – Nardelli: Would do anything to help GE; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 258,544 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 237,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 85,463 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.59 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Company accumulated 27,012 shares. Schmidt P J Management Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Montgomery Investment Mgmt reported 42,829 shares stake. 103,765 are held by Pettee Investors. Torray Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.8% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Culbertson A N And Company has 36,647 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 0% or 1.55 million shares. Central Bankshares Trust holds 0.03% or 11,466 shares in its portfolio. 68,895 were accumulated by Fulton Bancorp Na. Laurion LP owns 280,985 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 12,982 were reported by Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 0.02% or 20,423 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd holds 2.09M shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Condor Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 33,843 shares. American Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 1.19% or 264,045 shares in its portfolio.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,339 shares to 89,691 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

