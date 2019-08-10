Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding Has Lifted by Weiss Asset Management Lp; Fishman Jay A LTD Has Upped Merck & Co (MRK) Stake

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 56,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70B, up from 56,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 614,580 shares traded or 46.66% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 73 shares to 11,538 shares, valued at $490.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc by 1,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,326 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 341,055 shares to 338,484 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,858 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Dynamic Cr Allocation F (ARDC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $305,234 worth of stock was bought by Baker James C on Friday, June 28.

