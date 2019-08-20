Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding Boosted by Weiss Asset Management Lp; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Valuation Rose, Private Advisor Group Upped by $2.29 Million Its Position

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 27.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 79,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 365,870 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, up from 286,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 4.90 million shares traded or 31.59% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 428,095 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 10,634 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 0.2% or 31,200 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.54% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Telemus Capital Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 117,003 shares. Webster National Bank N A accumulated 1,749 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc has 10,110 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hl Fin Limited Liability holds 359,077 shares. Addison has 13,823 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Management reported 0.18% stake. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 0% or 318 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co invested in 40,390 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 127,161 shares to 32,925 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 23.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 8,734 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 31,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,284 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Co has 1,635 shares. Rr Advisors stated it has 8.64% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 28,063 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.06% stake. Kansas-based Waddell Reed has invested 0.47% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 2.47 million shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Regions Financial Corporation reported 58,788 shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Haverford Trust invested in 113,953 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% or 26,295 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Management Inc owns 39,840 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 30,818 are owned by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Oakworth Capital owns 3,890 shares.