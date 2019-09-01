Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding Boosted by Weiss Asset Management Lp; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Increased Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $1.82 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 474,835 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,298 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 28,200 shares to 79,571 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 11.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.10M shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, June 20 THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,304 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.