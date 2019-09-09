Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding; As Kaman (KAMN) Stock Value Rose, Westwood Holdings Group Has Upped Stake

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 124,214 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 607,812 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74 million, down from 732,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 374,761 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Kaman Corp (KAMN) by 23.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 106,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 552,037 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26 million, up from 445,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Kaman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 214,059 shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has declined 2.54% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 02/04/2018 – KAMAN DISTRIBUTION GROUP SAYS BRYAN LARSON APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,110.0 MLN TO $1,160.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 Kaman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP – REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MLN TO $780.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kaman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAMN); 02/04/2018 – Bryan Larson Appointed Senior VP, Finance and Administration; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MLN

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,490 activity. On Thursday, August 15 the insider TROY GREGORY T bought $10,027.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold KAMN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.28 million shares or 4.22% less from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Service Inc accumulated 4,792 shares. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) for 4.01 million shares. 6,785 are held by Argent Tru. The France-based Natixis has invested 0% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). 109,909 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advisors has 0.02% invested in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) for 7,019 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 2.77 million shares. Weik Cap Management reported 7,000 shares stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 56,460 shares. Fiera Corp holds 48,100 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) for 3,690 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 0% invested in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) for 275 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Ct owns 785,006 shares. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 49,656 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 58,192 shares to 260,362 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 87,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 196,319 shares to 379,327 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 349,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 800 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 255,500 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Coe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,825 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Whitnell & Com holds 258,544 shares. Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Signature Est & Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 814,789 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cls Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hilltop has invested 0.19% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fmr Lc holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 2 shares. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 56,195 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 1.04 million shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 983,946 shares. Financial Services invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. The insider Richey Albert L bought 5,000 shares worth $69,500. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.