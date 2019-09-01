Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Whitnell & Co Increased Holding by $338,720; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Hengehold Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 258,544 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 237,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 474,835 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Friday, June 28. On Thursday, June 20 the insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

