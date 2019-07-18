Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Whitnell & Co Has Upped Its Holding by $338,720 as Share Price Rose; Calamp (CAMP) Stock Declined While Alphaone Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.74 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 144,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,129 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 270,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 207,712 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 35.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Up for 1st Time in 5 Mos; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in CalAmp; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30; 23/04/2018 – Quadro Vehicles S.A. Taps LoJack Italia for Advanced Connected Vehicle Technology and Security; 22/04/2018 – DJ CalAmp Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAMP); 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,544 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 237,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 334,011 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Announces Proposed Merger of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company and Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – So Many ‘BUY’ Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers Incorporated reported 439,276 shares stake. Jefferies Group Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kingfisher Llc reported 1.3% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 0.18% or 55,250 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. Georgia-based Vident Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi reported 0% stake. Bb&T Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 1,118 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 79,714 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Invesco reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Stifel Fincl has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 247,762 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Investment Gp Inc has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Arete Wealth Ltd owns 14,677 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 133,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CAMP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd invested 0.01% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 22,894 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc owns 7,905 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,009 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 0.65% or 357,284 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 475,104 shares. 7,200 are owned by Gp One Trading L P. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 11,758 shares. Art Advsrs Limited stated it has 14,123 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 33,700 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

More notable recent CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Week, It’s All About The Fed… – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Stranger Things Push Netflix & Others With 80s Consumerism? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.