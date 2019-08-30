Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Increased Stake; Burney Co Lowered Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $2.07 Million

Burney Co decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 35,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 150,146 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 185,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 4.98M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 461,613 shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 29,437 shares to 105,319 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 14,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.07% stake. Adams Natural Resources Fund invested in 355,785 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 77,647 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership owns 1.35% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2.97 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Swarthmore Grp Inc has invested 2.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 204 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America holds 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 1,942 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 31,292 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Quantum Mngmt owns 12,320 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Argi Inv Service Ltd Llc invested in 7,387 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.07% or 50,299 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Optimum Invest Advisors invested in 1,188 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 117,003 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 180,215 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pinnacle holds 3,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 14,182 shares. 14,441 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 2.3% or 318,036 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc has 24,700 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 18,665 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 65,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Lc stated it has 15,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. 40,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $633,200 were bought by Baker James C. Shares for $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L on Friday, August 23.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 341,055 shares to 338,484 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 127,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,925 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp.