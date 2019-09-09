Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $1.72 Million; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Position

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 535,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.10M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.3. About 835,546 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table)

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 251,364 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares to 30,858 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 128,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,485 shares, and cut its stake in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of stock. Richey Albert L bought $69,500 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,700 were reported by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc. Kingfisher Capital holds 126,321 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corp Mi holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 33,467 shares. First Republic Investment holds 111,373 shares. Schnieders Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.84% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 48,100 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 255,500 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 58,439 shares. Hilltop holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 56,836 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 1.04 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 448,321 shares. 22,469 are owned by Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for July, August and September 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buyers Strike, Market Shuts Down – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 780 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 165,504 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na reported 4,223 shares. 54,726 are held by Bokf Na. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.44% or 5.99M shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 47,555 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Synovus Corp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Appleton Prns Inc Ma owns 8,546 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Umb National Bank N A Mo owns 16,451 shares. Bridges Investment Management holds 9,985 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,052 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. First Finance In reported 1,555 shares.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 49,072 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $764.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.83 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).