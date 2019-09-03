Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Were Volatile; Bandera Partners Trimmed Stake in Mam Software Group (MAMS) as Stock Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 394,020 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.03M market cap company. The stock increased 15.22% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 335,472 shares traded or 3296.84% up from the average. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

More notable recent MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MAM Software: 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Tumble Over 200 Points – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Ltd stated it has 0.98% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 6,016 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Wynnefield Cap stated it has 12.45% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Bandera Prtnrs Lc holds 110,408 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 3,291 shares. Zpr Mngmt owns 0.48% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 28,431 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 18,790 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs owns 0.06% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 301,220 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20,200 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 20,744 shares. 1,014 are held by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc).

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $767,576 for 50.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Advisors invested in 75,238 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 14,441 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20,097 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ent Fincl Services invested in 290 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 614,737 shares. 40,390 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. New York-based Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Carroll Financial Associates invested in 1,000 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 1.76% or 694,396 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 25,281 shares. D L Carlson Gru stated it has 10,110 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.12% or 25,713 shares in its portfolio.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 324,148 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 978,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD).