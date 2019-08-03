Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Were Volatile; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Cut Its Position in Logmein (LOGM) by $64.00 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 591,023 shares traded or 54.33% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 280,358 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,304 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 67,287 shares to 676,854 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 978,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robinson Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,300 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 24,700 shares. Lincoln stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Whittier Tru reported 700 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 40,390 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 739,539 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 9,029 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 58,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel owns 247,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Fin Group Inc owns 984,194 shares. Old Commercial Bank In stated it has 26,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 117,003 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 16,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Assocs owns 60,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 34,849 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Highbridge Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Oppenheimer invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 27,035 shares. 2,873 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Smithfield Tru Company reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co holds 1.02M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 10,150 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability owns 354,023 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Parametrica Mngmt invested 0.52% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 3.44 million are held by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd. The Florida-based Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard owns 10,130 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares to 629,266 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).