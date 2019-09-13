Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Lincoln National Lowered Holding by $335,670; Washington Trust Company Lowered Trimble (TRMB) Stake by $629,100; Market Value Rose

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 68.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 13,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 6,389 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 20,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 487,238 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trimble Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMB)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 22,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 64,935 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, down from 87,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 261,462 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 29,861 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Int Inc Ca has 137,897 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 1.16M shares. Reliant Investment reported 86,557 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 0.59% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 46,936 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 280,240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 1.05 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus Fincl stated it has 1,139 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.03% or 44,341 shares. Select Equity Gru Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 5.99 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Eagle Ridge Investment Management reported 1.13% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 17,025 are owned by Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co. Clarivest Asset Mgmt holds 25,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has 290,416 shares.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.22M for 24.31 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,362 shares to 124,660 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 7,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,998 shares to 63,752 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 0.03% or 19,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 292,465 were accumulated by Stifel Financial Corp. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 34,124 shares. The Texas-based Next Fincl Group has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Zazove Associates Ltd has 0.21% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 141,000 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Allen Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 459,818 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 18,618 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% or 127,277 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company invested in 68,845 shares. Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Whitnell And Com reported 253,953 shares. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated invested in 24,969 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22. $69,500 worth of stock was bought by Richey Albert L on Friday, August 23.