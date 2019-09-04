Kathryn Moren just Purchased 1,525 shares of Regis (RGS), be careful if you are short!; Last Week Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Ooma (NYSE:OOMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ooma has $20.5 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 55.72% above currents $11.88 stock price. Ooma had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1500 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. See Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) latest ratings:

Regis Corp SVP – Chief HRO Kathryn Moren on the 04/09/2019 purchased a total of 1,525 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company that are worth about $24,919 USD. This is based on an average price-per-share of $16.3 USD. The purchase was unveiled in a SEC document on 04/09/2019. The probability of this trade staying disregarded is nil, with the SVP – Chief HRO now holding 65,878 shares — that is 0.18% of the market capitalization of Regis Corp.

The stock increased 2.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 410,827 shares traded or 50.83% up from the average. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $602.48 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Regis Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 3.09M shares. 23,252 are held by American Int Gru. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 10,171 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 462,504 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 365,374 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 36,077 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 110,203 shares. Principal Financial Group stated it has 242,498 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 20,490 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,745 shares in its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 3,592 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 11,034 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regis (NYSE:RGS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regis reports bottom-line beat in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Regis unloading all its company-owned salons; stock dives – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. RGS’s profit will be $3.96M for 38.07 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Regis Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ooma Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:OOMA – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ooma beats with double-digit revenue gain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ooma Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ooma Inc (OOMA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ooma to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $245.92 million. The firm offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. It currently has negative earnings. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the userÂ’s high-speed Internet connection.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 48,198 shares traded. Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has declined 16.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical OOMA News: 22/05/2018 – Ooma 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 – Ooma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.73 TO $0.85; 22/05/2018 – Ooma 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $123 MLN TO $127 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Ooma 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 05/03/2018 – OOMA AGREES TO BUY VOXTER, PROVIDER OF ADVANCED UCAAS SOLUTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Ooma 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c