Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lifted Its Position by $3.65 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Held by Baldwin Investment Management Llc

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 112.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 729,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 647,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 1.01M shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 24/05/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – KARYOPHARM ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $150 MLN (USD) IN FUTURE MILESTONES, PLUS ROYALTIES; 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss $39.0M; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM STORM STUDY AT END OF APRIL 2018; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Expects to Report Top-Line Data at End of April; 15/03/2018 KARYOPHARM 4Q OPER EXPENSES $41.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KPTI); 31/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $619,114 activity.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 376,870 shares to 323,680 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 84,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,970 shares, and cut its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold KPTI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 49.11 million shares or 1.82% more from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Com Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Manufacturers Life Commerce The reported 32,466 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% or 254,031 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 23,455 shares. Moreover, Private Capital Advisors has 0.79% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 218,978 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 267,800 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Jefferies Gp Incorporated Limited Co holds 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) or 7,800 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 8.44M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 132,550 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 90,530 shares. Amer International Gru Inc Inc has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 31,327 shares.